Pranali Rathod Shows off Her Figure in Strapless Blouse Paired with Silk Saree

Actress Pranali Rathod is making waves with her latest fashion choices, showcasing a strapless blouse paired with a silk saree. She shared photos from her recent photoshoot on her Instagram account, and her traditional look has sparked discussion across social media. Pranali looked stunning in a golden-beige silk saree by Neeru, complemented by a bold blouse that beautifully accentuated her graceful persona.

A 25-year-old actress looked like a goddess in a golden-beige silk saree adorned with a floral print. The choice of draping the pallu in a pleated style around her waist, while keeping her shoulders bare, added to the outfit’s grace. She paired her look with a bold, strapless blouse featuring pleating at the bust, which enhanced its sultry appeal. The backless neckline was the perfect finishing touch to her daring appearance.

To complete her look, Pranali styled her hair in a sleek bun decorated with fresh jasmine gajra. She accessorized with layered diamond necklaces, bangles, arm cuffs, long earrings, and a statement maang tikka. Her soft glam makeup, characterized by bold eyes and nude lips, elevated the regal vibe. The white mehendi on her armpit and shoulder added an alluring touch of sensuality.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the pictures of the YRKKH actress. One wrote, “Uufff Dipped in gold my Golden gal,” while another commented, “U look like Nayantara.” A third added, “Glowing as always, Happy Navratri SuperStar,” with heart and fire emojis flooding the comment section.

Meanwhile, rumors about Pranali’s bond with actor Aashay Mishra are once again making headlines. Aashay’s poetic lines for her — “हुस्न परी तुम जाने जहाँ तुम सबसे हसीन तुम सबसे जवां” — only added more fuel to the speculation.

On the Work Front

Pranali was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya opposite Namik Paul. The show recently went off the air, with its final episode airing on September 21, 2025. Fans are now waiting to see what project the actress signs next.