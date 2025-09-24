Raashii Khanna Gives a Bold Spin to Saree Draping with Sensuous Blouse

Raashii Khanna consistently impresses with her fashion choices, and her latest look for the promotions of her Telugu movie “Telusu Kada” is a perfect example. The 34-year-old actress turned heads in a stunning mustard-yellow saree designed by Mrunalini Rao, which she paired with a bold, low-neck embellished cutwork matching blouse. The delicate detailing on the saree, featuring a scalloped border along the edge and draped in an open pallu style, beautifully highlighted both elegance and sensuality.

Accessorizing perfectly, Raashii chose statement gold bangles and a striking ring from Kishandas, while emerald drop earrings added a vibrant pop of color. Her soft waves, glowing makeup, and subtle bindi tied the entire look together, striking a balance between modern chic and ethnic charm.

How Fans Reacted

The look instantly went viral, leaving fans swooning. Her Telusu Kada co-star Srinidhi Shetty was among the first to like the pictures. Fans flooded the comments section with admiration while one wrote “Beautiful pictures,” another called her the “Most beautiful girl in the world.” Several others dropped heart and fire emojis, clearly smitten by the actress’ sensuous yet graceful vibe.

On Professional Front

On the work front, Raashii is currently busy with Telusu Kada, slated to release on 17 October 2025. Beyond that, she is gearing up for a power-packed line-up of films. She will share screen space with Pawan Kalyan in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, releasing in 2026, and will also be seen in 120 Bahadur alongside Farhan Akhtar, scheduled for 21 November 2025.

With her bold fashion statement and a strong slate of upcoming projects, Raashii Khanna continues to be a true showstopper—both on and off the screen.