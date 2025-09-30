Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Dazzles at London Fashion Week

A Regal Outfit with Modern Charm

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja graced the fashion week in an ensemble that effortlessly captured attention. Adding to the regal vibe was a white, draped stole pinned with a vintage-style brooch, which gave the outfit an old-world charm. The balance of textures, colors, and layers showcased her ability to blend bold, experimental fashion with elegance and sophistication.

Makeup that Elevated the Look

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s makeup was kept sophisticated yet powerful, perfectly balancing her standout attire. With flawless, glowing skin, she opted for bold, kohl-rimmed eyes that added intensity and drama. Her sharp contouring and well-highlighted cheekbones gave her face structure, while her nude-toned lips ensured the focus stayed on her expressive eyes. The makeup not only complemented her outfit but also highlighted her innate poise and confidence.

Sleek and Polished Hair

Her hairstyle was minimal yet impactful, a key element in pulling off a dramatic fashion statement. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore her hair parted down the middle and left straight, adding sleekness and symmetry to her overall look. The simplicity of her hair allowed the details of her outfit to shine, while framing her face beautifully and enhancing the bold makeup and structured silhouette.

The Ultimate Fashion Statement

At London Fashion Week, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja once again redefined red-carpet glamour with her fashion-forward sensibility. The carefully curated mix of traditional detailing and modern tailoring, paired with her striking makeup and sleek hair, reflected her ability to push boundaries while staying true to her style identity. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s appearance wasn’t just a look—it was a masterclass in how fashion can tell a story of heritage, individuality, and sophistication.