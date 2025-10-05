Surbhi Jyoti Radiates Ethnic Elegance in a Regal Green Ensemble

Surbhi Jyoti has again proven that her fashion game is as captivating as her on-screen presence. In her latest look, the actress stuns in a rich, deep green ethnic ensemble that combines understated sophistication with a festive flair. The flowy silhouette of her outfit carries an effortless grace, while the intricate lace detailing at the neckline and sleeves adds depth and delicacy to the overall look.

The fitted bodice that flares into a soft, gathered design is flattering and comfortable, celebrating traditional aesthetics while maintaining modern wearability. Draped with a matching dupatta edged in ornate lace and golden patterns, the look feels complete yet light, striking the perfect balance for festive evenings or intimate gatherings.

When it came to her styling, Surbhi focused on her natural glow. Her makeup was subtle yet impactful—bronzed skin, flushed cheeks, and nude lips that let her expressive eyes do most of the talking. The smoky kohl-rimmed eyes added drama without overshadowing the softness of her outfit, creating a harmonious contrast.

Her hairstyle, too, deserves a mention. Surbhi opted for a neatly styled side braid, a classic choice that elevated her traditional vibe. The braid was accented with fresh flowers, giving it an earthy, feminine charm that made the whole appearance even more refreshing and grounded.

Of course, no ethnic look is complete without jewelry, and Surbhi Jyoti chose wisely. She paired her outfit with large statement jhumkas in antique gold with green accents, tying in beautifully with her attire. The choice of chunky jewelry complemented the outfit’s simplicity and instantly enhanced its regal aura.

Surbhi Jyoti’s green ethnic look is the perfect reminder that traditional fashion can be both minimal and impactful. It’s timeless, rooted in elegance, and effortlessly chic—making her appearance one to bookmark for anyone seeking ethnic style inspiration.