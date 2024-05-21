Surbhi Jyoti To Jannat Zubair: TV Actresses’ Inspired Purple Ethnic Outfits To Slay At The Festive Season

Surbhi Jyoti, Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur, and Surbhi Chandna are the fashion queens in the television industry. These stars know just how to put together the perfect traditional look! Many television actresses are fashion icons who have worn almost every style, whether Western or ethnic. Take inspiration from these TV stars to boost your ethnic style with purple outfits.

Surbhi Jyoti, Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur, and Surbhi Chandna in Purple Ethnic Outfits-

Surbhi Jyoti

The actress known for her elegant and sophisticated style, Surbhi Jyoti, opted for a regal purple kurta set with intricate gold embroidery. The kurta’s flowing silhouette and gold work detailing on the neckline, sleeves, and cut-work hemline kurta, paired with palazzo and a contrast pink dupatta, exude grace and glamour, perfect for festive occasions. She pairs it with statement gold jewelry like long earrings, a beige ring, gold heels, and subtle makeup with brown matte lips to complete the look.

Avneet Kaur

The actress slays in a purple kurta set. She opts for pure raw silk in a rich shade of purple, featuring unique draping styles with multi-colored embroidered work neckline, full sleeves, straight side-cuts kurta, matching salwar, and a dupatta with lace border. She styles it contemporary and accessorizes her outfit with gold jhumkas, a ring, minimal makeup with peach, creamy lips, and a sleek middle-parted wavy hairstyle.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chanda dazzled in a purple salwar suit ensemble. She chose a salwar suit with a deep V-neckline with gold embroidery thread work all over the kurta with full sleeves appearance, paired with a brocade dupatta and flared salwar. She opted for statement earrings, a matching necklace, statement rings, a maang tikka, and a classic, shimmery eye makeup look with matte lips to elevate the look. She also opted for a bun hairstyle with front bangs.

Jannat Zubair

The actress rocked a contemporary purple kurta set. She could choose a purple with gold work embroidered neckline, ¾ length sleeves with gold kurta, long-length kurta, and sheer fabric with gold border and buttas. To add a playful touch, she accessorized with statement gold earrings, a neck chain, and a diamond ring and opted for a sleek open hairstyle with simple makeup with peach matte lips.

Each of these purple ethnic outfits complements the unique style of Surbhi Jyoti, Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur, and Surbhi Chandna and adds a touch of elegance and vibrancy to their festive wardrobes.

