Lifestyle | Fashion

Tanu Grewal REVEALS her favourite beachwear fashion

Tanu Grewal about her fashion and style.

Author: Manisha Suthar
02 May,2023 12:09:47
Young diva Tanu Grewal, who is known for her roles in hit films such as Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga and Shava Ni Girdhari Lal, will be seen in the upcoming films Maujaan Hi Maujaan, Munda Southall Da, and Outlaw, set to release in 2023. She is a style diva who always makes heads turn with her sartorial choices. Tanu got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is #ishtyle for you in one word?

Attractive

Favourite item in your wardrobe…

Sneakers

What style makes you feel sexy?

Up-to-date

Your fashion inspiration

New York street style & UK semi-street style

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

A style that suits my personality the best, which is classy/elegant

Jackets or hats

Jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts

Sweatshirts in winter, shirts in summer

Indian or western

Indian

Jeans or pyjama

Sweatpants

Fav Beachwear Fashion

Crochet wear

Fashion advise to fans

Invest in your looks/style, it’s worth it.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

