Tanu Grewal REVEALS her favourite beachwear fashion

Young diva Tanu Grewal, who is known for her roles in hit films such as Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga and Shava Ni Girdhari Lal, will be seen in the upcoming films Maujaan Hi Maujaan, Munda Southall Da, and Outlaw, set to release in 2023. She is a style diva who always makes heads turn with her sartorial choices. Tanu got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.
What is #ishtyle for you in one word?
Attractive
Favourite item in your wardrobe…
Sneakers
What style makes you feel sexy?
Up-to-date
Your fashion inspiration
New York street style & UK semi-street style
What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?
A style that suits my personality the best, which is classy/elegant
Jackets or hats
Jackets
Sweatshirts or shirts
Sweatshirts in winter, shirts in summer
Indian or western
Indian
Jeans or pyjama
Sweatpants
Fav Beachwear Fashion
Crochet wear
Fashion advise to fans
Invest in your looks/style, it’s worth it.