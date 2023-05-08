I would love to go on a date with Shah Rukh Khan: Tanu Grewal

Young and talented actress Tanu Grewal is popular in the Pollywood industry. She is known for her hit films Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga (2022) and Shava Ni Girdhari Lal (2021). The actress will now be seen in the upcoming films Maujaan Hi Maujaan, Munda Southall Da, and Outlaw. Tanu got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed her dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

My dream date should be a scenic road trip.

Your favourite romantic movie?

My favourite romantic movie Notebook.

What is your dream date destination?

Venice would be my dream date destination.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

Are you a bank loan? Because you have my interest.

What does love mean to you?

For me, love means compassion

Which actor would you like to go on a date with?

I would love to go on a date with Shah Rukh Khan

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

I believe Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Well, if I have to select one, then would be Brain

