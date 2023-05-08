ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Love and Relationships

I would love to go on a date with Shah Rukh Khan: Tanu Grewal

Tanu Grewal is a popular name in the Pollywood industry. She is known for her hit films Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga (2022) and Shava Ni Girdhari Lal (2021). Tanu got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed her dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 May,2023 17:46:16
I would love to go on a date with Shah Rukh Khan: Tanu Grewal

Young and talented actress Tanu Grewal is popular in the Pollywood industry. She is known for her hit films Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga (2022) and Shava Ni Girdhari Lal (2021). The actress will now be seen in the upcoming films Maujaan Hi Maujaan, Munda Southall Da, and Outlaw. Tanu got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed her dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

My dream date should be a scenic road trip.

Your favourite romantic movie?

My favourite romantic movie Notebook.

What is your dream date destination?

Venice would be my dream date destination.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

Are you a bank loan? Because you have my interest.

What does love mean to you?

For me, love means compassion

Which actor would you like to go on a date with?

I would love to go on a date with Shah Rukh Khan

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

I believe Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Well, if I have to select one, then would be Brain

Also Read: These Pictures Of Monalisa And Her Husband Vikrant Prove That They Are Made For Each Other

Also Read: IPL 2023: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and Dhanush enjoy match between CSK and MI, pics go viral

Also Read: Shiv Thakare Vs MC Stan Vs Shalin Bhanot: The Bigg Boss contestant with biggest fan base?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (1 - 7 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (1 - 7 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
It is challenging to explore various layers of Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’s Damayanti Devi: Kitu Gidwani
It is challenging to explore various layers of Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’s Damayanti Devi: Kitu Gidwani
TV Actors Vs Producers: A Never-Ending Tussle Over Non-Payment Of Dues
TV Actors Vs Producers: A Never-Ending Tussle Over Non-Payment Of Dues
Bollywood Personalities Who Were Unlucky In Love Twice
Bollywood Personalities Who Were Unlucky In Love Twice
Arpit Ranka talks about the three facets in life that keeps him stress-free
Arpit Ranka talks about the three facets in life that keeps him stress-free
Exclusive: Prince Abhimanyu Singh Gill to enter Star Bharat show Ajooni
Exclusive: Prince Abhimanyu Singh Gill to enter Star Bharat show Ajooni
Latest Stories
Sunkissed Amruta Khanvilkar Looks Gorgeous In Blue
Sunkissed Amruta Khanvilkar Looks Gorgeous In Blue
Vidya Balan In the murder-mystery ‘Neeyat’
Vidya Balan In the murder-mystery ‘Neeyat’
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: After Prachi, Ranbir fails to get Khushi’s adoption
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: After Prachi, Ranbir fails to get Khushi’s adoption
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam’s extreme step to keep Lakshmi away from Rishi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam’s extreme step to keep Lakshmi away from Rishi
Ritabhari Chakraborty Looks Fierce Queen Pink Fur Dress, Fans Awestruck
Ritabhari Chakraborty Looks Fierce Queen Pink Fur Dress, Fans Awestruck
Priyanka Chopra goes on weekend walk with daughter Malti Marie, Ileana D’Cruz says ‘Ugh my heart’
Priyanka Chopra goes on weekend walk with daughter Malti Marie, Ileana D’Cruz says ‘Ugh my heart’
Read Latest News