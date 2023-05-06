ADVERTISEMENT
IPL 2023: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and Dhanush enjoy match between CSK and MI, pics go viral

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have truly got the best rivalry when it comes to IPL cricket. Once again, it was a crucial encounter between the two sides. The likes of Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and Dhanush were at the ground to enjoy the match

Author: IWMBuzz
06 May,2023 19:05:59
Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have truly got the best rivalry when it comes to IPL cricket. Once again, it was a crucial encounter between the two sides in IPL 2023. The match was a low-scoring affair. However, it was Chennai Super Kings who eventually had the last laugh at the end of the game. Once again, MS Dhoni managed to dominate Rohit Sharma on the field with his antics and gaming tactics and we love it. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have always had special rivalries whenever they have played against each other.

Check out some of the special guests at IPL 2023 game between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings:

The games between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have always attracted celebrity attention and well, this time as well, it was no different. This time, the likes of Dhanush, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were spotted at the ground enjoying the game and well, as expected, the visuals are going viral everywhere. For the unversed, all three of them have been humongous admirers of MS Dhoni since the very beginning and we love it. Check out the visuals below folks –

Well, we at IWMBuzz wish Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings squad all the best for the tournament ahead. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Read Latest News