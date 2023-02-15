Television’s hottest couple Monalisa and her husband Vikrant, who rose to fame with their stint in Bigg Boss, have been giving some serious relationship goals all this while. They know exactly how to make each other feel loved and special.

Monalisa and Vikrant have won our hearts with their strong bond. They are great friends and perfect soulmates for each other. They are the real inspiration for all the people out there for true friendship and couple goals. People love them as an on-screen couple and also as an off-screen couple too.

We often see pictures of the couple going out together from various sources on the internet and we just can’t help but aww at them. From being there by each other’s sides during the toughest times, to constantly praising each other publicly, Monalisa and Vikrant have given everyone some major couple goals.

Each and every time they stepped out together, they set major fashion goals and couples which were for all to see. We bring you their best romantic pictures which will prove that they are made for each other.