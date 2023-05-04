Shiv Thakare Vs MC Stan VS Shalin Bhanot: The Bigg Boss contestant with biggest fan base?

Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Shalin Bhanot are heartthrobs of TV. They entertained the audience in Bigg Boss 16. These stars are multitalented and have been on the silver screen long enough to make the audiences’ hearts skip a beat. Amongst the three, which Bigg Boss contestant has the biggest fan base?

Shalin Bhanot, the Bigg Boss 16 star, is an amazing actor and a fashion icon in the industry. You will never see him not well-dressed and presentable at any hour. His moves and hot body is the reason for his huge fan following. He has stolen a lot of hearts with his personality. The actor is currently seen playing the lead in the Colors show Bekaaboo.

On the other hand, the winner of Bigg Boss 13, MC Stan, has a massive fan following. He is regarded as one of the most divisive rappers in the Desi hip-hop industry and the Indian rap music scene. The rapper rose to prominence in 2018 after releasing the rap ‘Wata,’ in which he mocked fellow rapper Emiway Bantai. His song ‘Shana Ban’ recently became a chartbuster.

With his dashing looks, Shiv Thakare is a true rock star and has captivated the hearts of the audience through his acting and charming looks. Shiv, previously a winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2, came to the limelight after participating in MTV Roadies Rising. He was on Rannvijay’s gang and reached the semi-finals of the show. Shiv also participated on MTV Antisocial and won the show. The 33-year-old is from Amravati and owns a dance studio in his hometown. He is all set to participate in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Amongst the three, which Bigg Boss contestant has the biggest fan base? Comment below and let us know!

