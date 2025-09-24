Vaani Kapoor Style Statement in Designer Shimmery Saree

Actress Vaani Kapoor, 37, brought elegance to Instagram with her latest photos with post captioned “Monday Hues.” The Bollywood actress, known for her poised style and effortless glamour, showcased a dreamy ethnic look that left fans and friends in awe. She looked like a breath of fresh air in a beige-golden designer saree, making it perfect for festive fashion.

Ethereal Saree Elegance

Raid 2 actress slipped into a muted beige-golden saree with delicate embroidery and shimmer detailing. She paired it with a matching sequined cape sleeve blouse featuring a deep front neckline and a stylish dori closure at the back. The blouse showcased a plunging neckline and cap sleeves, beautifully complementing her slender frame. The outfit struck a perfect balance between traditional charm and modern sophistication.

Beauty & Accessories

Keeping her glam soft yet impactful, Vaani opted for smokey brown eyes, radiant skin, and a nude-pink lip. Actress style her hair in a sleek ponytail with soft waves, adding polish to the look. She accessorized minimally with statement drop earrings and bracelets from TDF Diamonds & Gold, ensuring her outfit remained the hero of the appearance.

Fans and Industry Reactions

The post quickly caught attention across social media. Actress Raashii Khanna commented “Beauty” on the pictures, while fans filled the comments section with admiration. Compliments poured in such as “Absolutely stunning”, “Looking beautiful”, and “Why she’s so cute?” along with numerous heart emojis.

On the Work Front

Vaani Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix original murder mystery series, Mandala Murders. She also appeared in the movie Raid 2 alongside Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, while her film Aabeer Gulaal is currently on hold.

With her latest saree look, Vaani once again proved why she continues to be a fashion inspiration—merging timeless Indian silhouettes with contemporary appeal.