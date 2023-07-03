I have got the best compliment for Sandwiches: Vandana Rao

Talented beauty Vandana Rao, who essays the role of Chitra in Star Bharat’s show ‘Na Umar Ki Seema Hi’, is a big-time foodie who loves to eat. The actress shares her favourite recipe and food interests with IWMBuzz.com

What is your favourite cheat food?

Pizza, Burger, and Panipuri

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Food made by my mom and my Dadi’s special chutney

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

I rarely cook. But when I am in a good mood, I make good Pasta.

Veg or Non Veg?

I am a hardcore vegetarian person.

Baked or fried?

Baked anytime

Soup or salad?

Soup

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Pumpkin

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

I tried Bebinca once in Goa. I didn’t like it all

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

I would love to cook for my Mom, Dad, and my Grandma as they are the real celebrities in my life.

Midnight snack?

Popcorn

The dish that your family loves when you make:

My family knows very well that I can’t cook, so whatever I make, they appreciate it. But yes, Pasta is the only dish they love when I make it.

The best compliment you got for which dish:

Sandwiches

