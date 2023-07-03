ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Jul,2023 12:19:58
I have got the best compliment for Sandwiches: Vandana Rao

Talented beauty Vandana Rao, who essays the role of Chitra in Star Bharat’s show ‘Na Umar Ki Seema Hi’, is a big-time foodie who loves to eat. The actress shares her favourite recipe and food interests with IWMBuzz.com

What is your favourite cheat food?

Pizza, Burger, and Panipuri

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Food made by my mom and my Dadi’s special chutney

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

I rarely cook. But when I am in a good mood, I make good Pasta.

Veg or Non Veg?

I am a hardcore vegetarian person.

Baked or fried?

Baked anytime

 Soup or salad?

Soup

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Pumpkin

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

I tried Bebinca once in Goa. I didn’t like it all

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

I would love to cook for my Mom, Dad, and my Grandma as they are the real celebrities in my life.

Midnight snack?

Popcorn

The dish that your family loves when you make:

My family knows very well that I can’t cook, so whatever I make, they appreciate it. But yes, Pasta is the only dish they love when I make it.

The best compliment you got for which dish:

Sandwiches

Also Read: Tavleen’s role goes beyond being a mere antagonist: Jayati Bhatia on Dil Diyaan Gallan

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

