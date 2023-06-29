Tavleen's role goes beyond being a mere antagonist: Jayati Bhatia on Dil Diyaan Gallan

Renowned actress Jayati Bhatia, who has captivated audiences with her versatile performances as Geetanjali Devi in Sasural Simar Ka, is currently seen mesmerizing the audience with her portrayal of Tavleen in the popular Sony SAB show Dil Diyaan Gallan. Jayati brings life to the character of Tavleen, showcasing her depth and emotions with utmost brilliance. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Jayati talks about her character, show and more. Read on:

What made you sign the show?

Dil Diyaan Gallan, produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, presented a new opportunity for me after my previous stint with the production house in their show Sasural Simar Ka. As the curtains were drawing close on Sasural Simar Ka, I received the wonderful news of being offered a role in Dil Diyaan Gallan. The show had already garnered praise for its captivating storyline, and I was eager to explore a new role. Tavleen’s character in the show has layers and shades. She is not merely a vengeful woman driven by revenge, but her actions stem from a deep-rooted concern for her children and the personal losses she has endured in her relationships. At her core, Tavleen is a devoted mother, fiercely protective of her children. Her ultimate aim is to restore credibility and harmony to the lives of everyone in her family.

How challenging is it to play a negative role in the show?

In Dil Diyaan Gallan none of the characters can be simply classified as negative or positive. Instead, the situations they encounter can be characterized as negative or positive. Similarly, Tavleen’s character is not purely negative. The Brar family believes that Tavleen is their greatest enemy. However, the audience will discover that Tavleen’s role goes beyond being a mere antagonist. She exhibits a significant amount of positivity when it comes to caring for her family. The circumstances she has faced have caused her to become a bitter and tough woman. Her softer side is seen when she speaks about her daughter Prabhjot or reminisces about her lost grandson. I believe she is apprehensive about displaying her vulnerability to others because she fears being taken advantage of.

What do you personally prefer, negative or positive roles?

As an actor, I have the desire and responsibility to explore various roles. However, I am drawn to characters that have a substantial journey and depth in their life arc. I find it important that the roles I portray are not one-dimensional, but instead, have a thoughtfully crafted backstory and narrative. I am inclined towards playing characters that have layers and complexities. They may initially appear a certain way, but as the story unfolds, their facade gradually breaks, revealing their true essence. I believe in portraying characters that have a compelling and transformative journey, as it allows for a more engaging and meaningful performance.

Tell us about your rapport with your co-stars?

My co-actors are highly professional and cooperative. Allow me to provide a glimpse into my relationship with Sanjot. When I was seven years old, I joined a dance class where she was my senior. She was incredibly affectionate and lovable. I vividly remember my mother constantly instructing her to take care of me backstage, and she truly did. Even now, when we meet on set, she shows great affection and always looks out for me. We have wonderful conversations about our training experiences. So, off-screen, our relationship is filled with warmth and camaraderie. Regarding Pankaj Beri Ji, I have always been an ardent fan of his talent and work. I have seen a lot of his performances while growing up, and I have shared this with him. He is genuinely impressed that I remember all the characters he has portrayed, and he has numerous fascinating stories and valuable experiences to share. Sharing screen space with him in front of the camera is an absolute delight. The younger kids in the show are absolutely fabulous. I have known Ravi Gossain for a long time, and Riya, Amrita, Aastha, Dollar, and Prabhjot are all wonderful co-actors. It’s a fantastic team.

Any message to your fans and viewers?

The message to my fans is to continue watching Dil Diyaan Gallan and to support Tavleen by showing her love. She is a person who has been deeply wronged in life, and she truly needs all the love she can get. Perhaps, with your love, she can undergo a transformation and become a better person. Additionally, I would like to convey to my fans and all those who watch the show, especially the younger generation, to always pursue their dreams and never lose hope. Keep striving to give your best in everything you do because it is by giving your best that you receive the best from the universe.

