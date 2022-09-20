Spice-rich aromatic gravies, masala stir veggies fries, moist and cooked meat, and sinful desserts shut a unique and mouth-watering flavor in North Indian cuisine. North India is rich in spices and other cultural things. People all over the country love this rich spice and use them. North dishes can be made at home or can be enjoyed at a restaurant. Here are 5 spicy dishes you must try.

1)Rogan Josh: This dish originated in the beautiful place of India, Kashmir. It is a signature dish of the valley. Rogan Josh is one of the all-time favorites among meat lovers.

2)Stuffed Bati: The Rajasthani bread snack is quite popular. It is cooked in ghee and served with spicy chili chutney and dal. And This Bati is usually stuffed with paneer and spices.

3) Chicken Dum Biryani: Love for Biryani is unimaginable. This should name an Indian most loved dish. The Chicken Dum Biryani can be made anytime at your home, rich with North spices.

4) Rajasthani Laal Maas: This Lamb is cooked in a variety of masala with chilli burst. The bright red color and delicious look make it the tastiest.

5)Chole Bhature: This is a famous dish enjoyed almost everywhere in the world. And so you know anything better than this? Enjoy the Kabuli Chana masala vegetable with white floor fulki chapati. The best vegetarian experience.

