Dancing is the best way to burn calories: Hetal Yadav

Talented beauty Hetal Yadav got into acting in 2003 with the Doordarshan show named Sanskar and has been a part of popular TV shows like Uttaran, Balika Vadhu, Imlie, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Barrister Babu, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and more. The actress is a fitness freak to the core. And whenever she has time, she does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on her body. In a fun fitness segment, Hetal revealed her workout routine, cheat food, and more.

What is your cheat food?

I am a very foodie person. I love Vada Pav with fried mirchi and thecha. Then Pani Puri and Pav Bhaji.

Favourite exercise?

My favourite is Leg exercises

Fruits or juices?

I prefer having fruits over juices

Stairs or lift?

I take a lift to save time.

Your best morning routine will comprise of

I am not a morning person. I am not energetic in the morning because of my thyroid. I just do breathing exercises in the morning.

Walking or Jogging

I like walking.

Your take on health suppliments

We do need health suppliments in today’s time. I take Biotin, B12, Omega, and Multivitamins under the doctor’s supervision.

Best way to burn calories

Dancing

One tip for everyday fitness?

Eat the right food. I lost 25 kg by doing intermittent fasting.

