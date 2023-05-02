The best tip for everyday fitness is to get up and throw yourself into the gym: Zeeshan Khan

Zeeshan Khan shares his fitness secrets.

Actor Zeeshan Khan who is a prominent personality for his appearances in Bigg Boss OTT, Lock Upp, Kumkum Bhagya and the recently ongoing Baghin, is a fitness freak. His toned muscles and dashing personality speaks volumes about the kind of dedication he puts into his workouts.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Zeeshan talks about his fitness choices and reveals his well-kept secrets too.

Check them here.

Cheat Food:

Sweet like Tiramisu for dessert.

Favourite Exercise:

Legs

The purpose of exercise for you is:

To stay fit, to be strong

Fruit or juices:

Fruit

Stairs or lift:

Lift

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Having a heavy breakfast and going back to sleep

Yoga Or Weights:

Weights

Walking or Jogging:

Jogging

Your take on health supplements:

Try to avoid as much as possible

Best way to burn calories:

Skipping

Your take on six-pack abs:

Everyone wants them but not everyone works for them

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

I do want to bulk up a little more, but it’s really difficult when you are dependent on natural sources of protein. The minute you bulk up, you lose out on abs and the minute you cut for abs, you lose out on muscle mass …so I’m trying to strike the right balance.

One tip for everyday fitness:

It’s all about getting up and throwing yourself into the gym, the rest follows.