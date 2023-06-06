Here Is Why You Should Not Include Your Parents In Family Floater Health Insurance Plan

A family floater plan is a type of health insurance policy that provides coverage to the entire family under a single policy. The plan covers all the family members, including the policyholder, their spouse, and children. Under a family floater plan, a fixed sum insured is available to the family, which can be used by any member of the family for their medical expenses.

For families with elderly parents, choosing a single floater plan has disadvantages of its own. The fact that so few insurers provide these plans makes it challenging to compare their features and find a fair deal. Apart than lack of options, there are other disadvantages as well. We have explained them in detail in this article.

1) Higher premium due to Age and Health: When it comes to including parents in a family floater plan, the age and health of the parents are important factors to consider. In general, the older the parents, the higher the risk of health issues, which can result in higher insurance premiums. If your parents are older and have pre-existing medical conditions, it may be more beneficial to consider a separate health insurance for parents specifically tailored to their needs.

Another factor to consider is the number of family members included in the family floater plan. If you have multiple dependents, including parents in the plan may result in a higher premium overall, so it’s important to weigh the cost-benefit of including parents versus purchasing separate insurance policies.

2) Insufficient coverage for family members: Including your parents in your family floater health insurance plan could result in insufficient coverage for your family. As your parents age, they are more likely to require expensive medical treatments or surgeries, which could quickly deplete the coverage available for the rest of your family.

3) Limited coverage for parents: One disadvantage of including parents in a family floater health insurance plan is that the coverage for parents may be limited. Family floater plans typically have a maximum age limit for parents, which may not be sufficient for elderly parents who require extensive medical treatment. This can leave your parents with insufficient coverage when they need it the most. Another issue is that if your parents have pre-existing medical conditions, they may not be covered by the family floater plan, or may only be covered after a waiting period. This can result in additional out-of-pocket expenses for your family.

4) Difficulty in renewal: Renewal of a family floater health insurance plan can become difficult if you have included your parents in the plan. As your parents age, the risk of them developing health issues increases, which can result in higher claims and increased premiums for the entire family floater plan.

In some cases, insurance companies may also place restrictions on the renewal of family floater plans that include older individuals or those with pre-existing medical conditions. For example, they may require additional medical underwriting, exclude certain pre-existing conditions, or limit the coverage available to certain types of medical treatments.

These factors can make it more difficult to renew the family floater plan or can result in higher premiums for the entire plan. If you are unable to renew the plan or if the premiums become unaffordable, you may be forced to find alternative insurance coverage for your parents, which can be time-consuming and costly.

5) Dependency: Including your parents in your family floater health insurance plan could create a dependency on you for their healthcare needs. Since the family floater plan covers all the members of the family, including your parents, they may rely on you for their healthcare needs and may not be motivated to take responsibility for their own health.

This can be especially problematic if your parents have pre-existing medical conditions or require frequent medical care. You may find yourself taking on a significant amount of caregiving responsibilities, which can be emotionally and financially challenging.

In addition, if your parents rely on you for their healthcare needs, it can create a strain on your relationship with them. You may feel obligated to provide them with care, even if it conflicts with your own personal or professional commitments.

If you are considering including your parents in your family floater health insurance plan, it’s important to have an open and honest conversation with them about their healthcare needs and expectations. You may want to encourage them to take responsibility for their own health and seek out preventative care, rather than relying solely on you for their healthcare needs.

6) Overlooking better coverage options: Including your parents in your family health insurance plan may cause you to overlook better coverage options that are specifically designed for their age and healthcare needs. Family floater plans usually offer coverage for a broad range of medical conditions, but they may not provide adequate coverage for specific conditions that are more commonly associated with older adults, such as diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease.

By only considering family floater plans, you may be limiting your options and missing out on more comprehensive coverage options that are designed specifically for your parents’ age and health status. For example, there are several senior citizen health insurance plans that offer coverage for pre-existing conditions, routine health checkups, and critical illnesses that are more commonly associated with older adults.

In addition, senior citizen health insurance plans may offer other benefits that are specifically designed for older adults, such as coverage for ambulance services, home healthcare, and hospitalization expenses. By overlooking these options and only considering family floater plans, you may be missing out on important benefits that could provide better coverage and protection for your parents.

It’s important to carefully review all the available insurance options for your parents and compare the coverage, exclusions, and costs of each plan before making a decision. You may also want to consult with a healthcare professional or insurance expert to help you understand the specific healthcare needs of your parents and guide you in choosing the best insurance plan for their individual needs.

Conclusion: In conclusion, while there may be some benefits to including parents in a family floater health insurance plan, it is important to consider the potential drawbacks and limitations before making a decision. Depending on your parents’ age, health status, and medical needs, it may be better to opt for separate health insurance plans that are designed specifically for them.