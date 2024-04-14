Learn to achieve Avneet Kaur’s perfect figure through weightlifting and Face Pull exercises

Avneet Kaur‘s fitness journey is a testament to the power of dedication and hard work. Her gym sessions and posts captivate her fans and inspire them to take charge of their health. Her public appearances and Instagram posts, where she shares her fitness journey, serve as a beacon of inspiration, urging others to prioritize their health and well-being. In one of her recent Instagram posts, she demonstrated the face pull and weightlifting exercises, showcasing her commitment to fitness. Please take a moment to witness her latest fitness endeavor.

Avneet Kaur Face Pull and Weightlifting Workout-

In her Instagram post, the Fitness Queen shared a video of herself doing a workout. The actress appeared stunning in a white oversized T-shirt and body-fitted blue shorts. She rounded off her look with a bun hairstyle, black hand gloves, and wore white and black socks and blue sports shoes. In the video, she sits in the lunge stance and pulls the stretchy cable near her ears with an intense look on her face. And secondly, she started a weightlifting workout for the first time with a 32 kg+ barbell and showed her struggle while lifting the barbell.

Face Pull And Weightlifting Benefits-

The face pull is one of numerous upper-body exercises. It improves shoulder health and movement patterns and boosts shoulder strength and scapular stabilization. Weightlifting improves muscle strength and tone, protects joints from injury, and maintains body flexibility and balance.

