The best way to burn the calories is to play sports: Mridul Madhok

Popular Content Creator Mridul Madhok, who is known for popularising “Makeup for man the new normal”, has appeared in shows like ‘MTV Dating in the Dark’, ‘Myntra Fashion Superstar’. Now, he is all set to appear in Netflix’s upcoming show, Social Currency. The actor is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. In a fun fitness segment, Mridul revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more. Read on:

What is your cheat food?

Being a Punjabi, my cheat food would be Chole Bhature, Rajma Chawal or Cup cakes.

Favourite exercise?

Initially, I used to hate leg training, but when I became consistent, I started loving it. Legs and thigh training helps in boosting natural testosterone, which helps in fat loss or weight gain.

Fruits or juices?

Well, I would love juices, but according to the nutrition course and dieticians, eating fruits is more beneficial.

Stairs or lift?

I would prefer stairs but if I have to go to the 14th floor, I would use a lift.

Your best morning routine will comprise of

Earlier, I used to hit the gym in the evening, but when I started hitting it in the morning, I get a fresh start as it energizesmy body.

Yoga Or Weights

Earlier, I thought Yoga didn’t help that much but when I started doing that I realised it’s importance. However, I would choose both.

Your favourite lockdown exercise

To be honest, sitting on a couch and watching Netflix was my favourite exercise and due to this I gained 15-20 kgs.

Walking or Jogging

If I am using a treadmill I would do walking, but if I am in a park I would go for jogging.

Your take on health suppliments

I categorise supplements into two zones- White and Grey. The white zone consists of safe suppliments like Protein, PCAA and many more, while the grey ones consist of L arginine, L carnitine and many more, which are advanced versions for body builders. And I would put steroids in a black zone and wouldn’t recommend anyone to take them unless and until it’s essential for your profession.

Best way to burn calories

If a person wants to lose fat, then after doing intense weight training for 2 hours, he’ll lose 1000-1200 calories, whereas if you play badminton for 2 hours, you’ll lose 1800 calories. So, the best way to burn the calories is to play sports as it helps you to remain mentally occupied too.

One tip for everyday fitness?

Try to have dinner as early as possible and take a walk post that.