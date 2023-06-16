ADVERTISEMENT
Surya Namaskar is the best way to burn calories: Sharad Jagtiani

Sharad Jagtiani who featured in the series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, is a fitness freak to the core. For IWMBuzz.com's segment on Health, he talks about his health secrets.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Jun,2023 13:02:52
Actor Sharad Jagtiani who has been seen in Hansal Mehta’s web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is a fitness freak to the core. He has his routines in place to maintain a good lifestyle and health. He keeps his fitness routine at a high priority and always gives time amidst his busy schedule to workouts.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sharad Jagtiani talks about his fitness secrets.

Check them here.

Cheat Food:

Cheese Cake or Gulab Jamun (sweets mainly)

Favourite Exercise:

Yoga

Fruit or Juices:

Fruit

Stairs or Lift:

Lift

Best Morning Routine:

Warm Water, Glancing at my tasks of the day and Yoga ( includes meditation )

Yoga or Gym:

Yoga

Walking or Jogging:

Walking

Your take on health supplements:

Not Required in my opinion, a healthy diet has it all

Best way to burn calories:

Surya Namaskars

One tip for everyday fitness:

Meditate, a healthy mind leads to a healthy body.

