Surya Namaskar is the best way to burn calories: Sharad Jagtiani

Actor Sharad Jagtiani who has been seen in Hansal Mehta’s web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is a fitness freak to the core. He has his routines in place to maintain a good lifestyle and health. He keeps his fitness routine at a high priority and always gives time amidst his busy schedule to workouts.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sharad Jagtiani talks about his fitness secrets.
Check them here.
Cheat Food:
Cheese Cake or Gulab Jamun (sweets mainly)
Favourite Exercise:
Yoga
Fruit or Juices:
Fruit
Stairs or Lift:
Lift
Best Morning Routine:
Warm Water, Glancing at my tasks of the day and Yoga ( includes meditation )
Yoga or Gym:
Yoga
Walking or Jogging:
Walking
Your take on health supplements:
Not Required in my opinion, a healthy diet has it all
Best way to burn calories:
Surya Namaskars
One tip for everyday fitness:
Meditate, a healthy mind leads to a healthy body.
