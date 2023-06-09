The one success mantra after marriage is to never stop communication: Deepika Singh

Diya aur Baati Hum fame actress Deepika Singh and her husband Rohit Raj Goyal got married in 2014. The cute couple has a baby boy who was born in the year 2017. Deepika took a break from acting after becoming a mother but was recently seen making a comeback with the Bollywood project Titu Ambani.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Deepika talks about her husband, their relationship and much more for our segment at IWMBuzz.com, on Love and Relationship.

Check them here.

If you had to use just one word to describe your partner, what would it be? Sexy, beautiful or elegant?

Generous, kind and honest

Given a chance, what would be the one thing you would change about your partner?

His manipulation🤪. He can change my mind. He can give me a good reason that I am not right.

What is it that you like the most about your partner?

His honesty.

What was it about your partner that caught your attention when you met for the first time?

His dedication towards his craft.

Which song makes you think about your partner?

Kya yahi pyaar pyaar

Who is more annoying between you two?

I think I annoy him, when I ask him to make reels for me.

Who initiated the first kiss amongst you two?

Me

Candle Night Dinner or Stroll By The Beach?

Stroll by the beach

What do you call your partner by – (Baby, Honey, Sweetie, Cutie)?

Nothing from these

Who says sorry first?

He says.

Who is most likely to forget something important?

He does.

One ‘happy in love’ success mantra?

Happy in Love success mantra is to give your 100 per cent attention. Be present with your partner, be honest and don’t cheat. Express yourself, your thoughts, feelings and dreams. Never stop communication. Always be hopeful. Expect nothing in return for your love. Once you stop expecting from others, you can win in any relationship.