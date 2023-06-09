ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Love and Relationships

The one success mantra after marriage is to never stop communication: Deepika Singh

Actress Deepika Singh and her director husband Rohit Raj Goyal enjoy a blissful life where love holds utmost prominence. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Deepika shares her thoughts on love and relationship.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Jun,2023 11:56:27
The one success mantra after marriage is to never stop communication: Deepika Singh

Diya aur Baati Hum fame actress Deepika Singh and her husband Rohit Raj Goyal got married in 2014. The cute couple has a baby boy who was born in the year 2017. Deepika took a break from acting after becoming a mother but was recently seen making a comeback with the Bollywood project Titu Ambani.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Deepika talks about her husband, their relationship and much more for our segment at IWMBuzz.com, on Love and Relationship.

Check them here.

If you had to use just one word to describe your partner, what would it be? Sexy, beautiful or elegant?

Generous, kind and honest

Given a chance, what would be the one thing you would change about your partner?

His manipulation🤪. He can change my mind. He can give me a good reason that I am not right.

What is it that you like the most about your partner?

His honesty.

What was it about your partner that caught your attention when you met for the first time?

His dedication towards his craft.

Which song makes you think about your partner?

Kya yahi pyaar pyaar

Who is more annoying between you two?

I think I annoy him, when I ask him to make reels for me.

Who initiated the first kiss amongst you two?

Me

Candle Night Dinner or Stroll By The Beach?

Stroll by the beach

What do you call your partner by – (Baby, Honey, Sweetie, Cutie)?

Nothing from these

Who says sorry first?

He says.

Who is most likely to forget something important?

He does.

One ‘happy in love’ success mantra?

Happy in Love success mantra is to give your 100 per cent attention. Be present with your partner, be honest and don’t cheat. Express yourself, your thoughts, feelings and dreams. Never stop communication. Always be hopeful. Expect nothing in return for your love. Once you stop expecting from others, you can win in any relationship.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Neetu Bhatt bags Atrangi show Drishti
Exclusive: Neetu Bhatt bags Atrangi show Drishti
Exclusive: Leena Goenka joins the cast of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai
Exclusive: Leena Goenka joins the cast of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai
Working with Barun Sobti in Asur 2 has been an incredibly comfortable experience: Ridhi Dogra
Working with Barun Sobti in Asur 2 has been an incredibly comfortable experience: Ridhi Dogra
Exclusive: Ashish Chaturvedi bags web series Plot No 1/2 for a new OTT
Exclusive: Ashish Chaturvedi bags web series Plot No 1/2 for a new OTT
Exclusive: Avneet Kaur bags Amazon miniTV series That Summer Holiday
Exclusive: Avneet Kaur bags Amazon miniTV series That Summer Holiday
I hope Sapnon Ki Chhalaang proves to be a big leap in my career: Navein Singh
I hope Sapnon Ki Chhalaang proves to be a big leap in my career: Navein Singh
Latest Stories
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Aaliya kidnaps Ranbir again
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Aaliya kidnaps Ranbir again
Meet spoiler: Meet Hooda announced as the new Sarkar
Meet spoiler: Meet Hooda announced as the new Sarkar
Ashnoor Kaur's mesmerizing Maldives diaries is full of fun
Ashnoor Kaur's mesmerizing Maldives diaries is full of fun
Finally it's happening: Avneet Kaur is super happy and excited, check out the big announcement moment
Finally it's happening: Avneet Kaur is super happy and excited, check out the big announcement moment
Anushka Sen's strong selfie game is too wow to handle
Anushka Sen's strong selfie game is too wow to handle
In Pics: This is how Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh vibe on sets
In Pics: This is how Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh vibe on sets
Read Latest News