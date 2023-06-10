My home is a part of me: Tushar Bhardwaj, Creative Director of Saavi Ki Savaari, Punyashlok Ahilyabai

Creative Director Tushar Bhardwaj who is presently working as the Creative Director in Dashami Creations’ shows Saavi Ki Savaari, Punyashlok Ahilyabai loves his home to the core.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Tushar talks about the decor in his house.

Check them here.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My favourite corner is the balcony in my house.

What should your dream house look like?

One with a pool and a garden to host parties.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

White and cream to bring out the colourful and poppy decor.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Definitely SRK’s Mannat, I guess every Indian has an eye on it.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

Friends and family. Since it is a dream come true, all the people who were there while I was fulfilling my dream will be invited to my house.

What should your window view look like?

Window view should be a very quiet street covered with greenery from both sides which will look amazing in the rains.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

There cannot be any part of my house that I don’t like as it is a part of me and I love myself completely.

Wallpaper or paint?

Paint

I get appreciated for the gluten-free burgers that I make: Bidisha Ghosh Sharma

My dream destination is wherever my boyfriend wants to take me: Madhurima Tuli

The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame

Hills and beaches are always a perfect combination to travel: Abhishek Sharma

Cycling is my favourite exercise: Ridhiema Tiwari