ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Home Decor

My home is a part of me: Tushar Bhardwaj, Creative Director of Saavi Ki Savaari, Punyashlok Ahilyabai

Tushar Bhardwaj the Creative Director of shows like Saavi Ki Savaari and Punyashlok Ahilyabai talks about his home decor. Check his likes and take on the home decor.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Jun,2023 13:15:35
My home is a part of me: Tushar Bhardwaj, Creative Director of Saavi Ki Savaari, Punyashlok Ahilyabai

Creative Director Tushar Bhardwaj who is presently working as the Creative Director in Dashami Creations’ shows Saavi Ki Savaari, Punyashlok Ahilyabai loves his home to the core.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Tushar talks about the decor in his house.

Check them here.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My favourite corner is the balcony in my house.

What should your dream house look like?

One with a pool and a garden to host parties.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

White and cream to bring out the colourful and poppy decor.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Definitely SRK’s Mannat, I guess every Indian has an eye on it.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

Friends and family. Since it is a dream come true, all the people who were there while I was fulfilling my dream will be invited to my house.

What should your window view look like?

Window view should be a very quiet street covered with greenery from both sides which will look amazing in the rains.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

There cannot be any part of my house that I don’t like as it is a part of me and I love myself completely.

Wallpaper or paint?

Paint

I get appreciated for the gluten-free burgers that I make: Bidisha Ghosh Sharma

My dream destination is wherever my boyfriend wants to take me: Madhurima Tuli

The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame

Hills and beaches are always a perfect combination to travel: Abhishek Sharma 

Cycling is my favourite exercise: Ridhiema Tiwari 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
It is not about getting typecast; the role should have something to offer: Madirakshi Mundle
It is not about getting typecast; the role should have something to offer: Madirakshi Mundle
If we accept the adulations, we have to be prepared for being judged too: Ssudeep Sahir
If we accept the adulations, we have to be prepared for being judged too: Ssudeep Sahir
The one success mantra after marriage is to never stop communication: Deepika Singh
The one success mantra after marriage is to never stop communication: Deepika Singh
Exclusive: Neetu Bhatt bags Atrangi show Drishti
Exclusive: Neetu Bhatt bags Atrangi show Drishti
Exclusive: Leena Goenka joins the cast of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai
Exclusive: Leena Goenka joins the cast of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai
Working with Barun Sobti in Asur 2 has been an incredibly comfortable experience: Ridhi Dogra
Working with Barun Sobti in Asur 2 has been an incredibly comfortable experience: Ridhi Dogra
Latest Stories
Maitree spoiler: Nandini and Kamna suspect Ashish’s ties with Maitree
Maitree spoiler: Nandini and Kamna suspect Ashish’s ties with Maitree
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti takes control, alters Shivendra's responsibilities
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti takes control, alters Shivendra's responsibilities
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shweta signs divorce papers; frees Krish
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shweta signs divorce papers; frees Krish
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya to opt for contract marriage
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya to opt for contract marriage
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu takes a clear stand on his role in Kairav-Muskan wedding
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu takes a clear stand on his role in Kairav-Muskan wedding
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Shahana rescues Ranbir from the cupboard
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Shahana rescues Ranbir from the cupboard
Read Latest News