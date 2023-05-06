Cycling is my favourite exercise: Ridhiema Tiwari

Ridhiema Tiwari the talented actress who is presently seen in Shemaroo Umang’s show Raazz Mahal, is a fitness freak to the core. She is happy in her fitness space and engages herself in rigorous workouts. She has her own personal choices to maintain her body at the helm of fitness.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Ridhiema Tiwari talks about her fitness choices. She also shares her daily plans for fitness and workout. Her answers are clear and frank, exhibiting the high level of fitness levels that she maintains.
Cheat Food:
Vegetable Sushi
Favourite Exercise:
Cycling
Fruit or juices:
Fruits. Fibre is equally important.
Stairs or lift:
Stairs.
Your best morning routine will comprise of:
Meditation & Stretching
Your favourite lockdown exercise:
Mixed martial arts curated by my husband Jaskaran Singh
Yoga Or Weights:
Yoga
Walking or Jogging:
Jogging
Your take on health supplements:
Heath supplements are Vitamin “Insurance Policy” for me. But this doesn’t replace eating healthy every day.
Best way to burn calories:
Eat smaller meals & exercise. There r no shortcuts.
One tip for everyday fitness:
Keep track of calories and food intake per day.
