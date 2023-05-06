Cycling is my favourite exercise: Ridhiema Tiwari

Ridhiema Tiwari who is seen in Shemaroo Umang's show Raazz Mahal, talks about her fitness choices. Read to know her preferences and likings with respect to fitness. Know Ridhiema more in this fitness specific story!!

Ridhiema Tiwari the talented actress who is presently seen in Shemaroo Umang’s show Raazz Mahal, is a fitness freak to the core. She is happy in her fitness space and engages herself in rigorous workouts. She has her own personal choices to maintain her body at the helm of fitness.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Ridhiema Tiwari talks about her fitness choices. She also shares her daily plans for fitness and workout. Her answers are clear and frank, exhibiting the high level of fitness levels that she maintains.

Cheat Food:

Vegetable Sushi

Favourite Exercise:

Cycling

Fruit or juices:

Fruits. Fibre is equally important.

Stairs or lift:

Stairs.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Meditation & Stretching

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

Mixed martial arts curated by my husband Jaskaran Singh

Yoga Or Weights:

Yoga

Walking or Jogging:

Jogging

Your take on health supplements:

Heath supplements are Vitamin “Insurance Policy” for me. But this doesn’t replace eating healthy every day.

Best way to burn calories:

Eat smaller meals & exercise. There r no shortcuts.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Keep track of calories and food intake per day.

