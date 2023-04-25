ADVERTISEMENT
Greece and Turkey are my dream date destinations: Imran Nazir Khan

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Apr,2023 12:15:33
Actor Imran Nazir Khan who is currently seen in the &TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, has his own unique views on love and relationship. The actor who previously appeared in Maddam Sir shares his thoughts on his dream date and dream date destination.

How should your dream date look like?

The dream date will be on a cute island, where there is a white-coloured theme set up. There should be mesmerizing music with great weather.

Your favourite romantic movie?

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

What is your dream date destination?

Greece and Turkey

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

Tum jaise khubsoorat ladki aur koi nahi dekhi, tum perfect shaadi material ho.

Which actor would you like to go on a date with?

Kiara Advani. My heart is broken now as she is married.

What does love mean to you?

Love is a feeling which happens between two souls.

Significance of marriage according to you: 

Marriage is a big decision wherein you leave behind your bachelor’s life and handle a family. It is a totally different feeling once you get married. We live for our partner and for our family.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)? 

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

 

