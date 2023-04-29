ADVERTISEMENT
I like to engage in 'people-watching' at airports: Harsha Khandeparkar

Harsha Khandeparkar talks about her love for travel.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
29 Apr,2023 12:01:00
Harsha Khandeparkar the talented actress who was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, enjoys her solo travels. She has a liking for plane travel and we enjoyed every bit of her thought process.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Harsha talks about her passion for travel.

Check them here.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Plane. I find airports magical. I like “people watching” at the airports trying to guess their backstories. I love that I can get anywhere in a matter of hours. I love looking out of the window, being up in the clouds, feels so free. And of course, there’s the washroom.

Your most memorable travel was:

My most memorable travel was to Kashmir: it was snowing and it was surreal.

Your favorite travel buddy:

I don’t have a travel buddy yet, but would love to go on an all-girls trip with my girls.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Styled up definitely. It’s so exciting to shop and style different looks according to the place I’m travelling to.

Your top three traveling essentials:

Portable phone charger, comfortable shoes, sanitizer.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Beaches. I am a Goan. Born and raised in Goa. I’m a beach baby.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I love solo travelling. I’ve gone to many places in India and abroad alone and I absolutely love it. It’s so liberating. And peaceful.

Any road trip experience:

No, I haven’t travelled by road anywhere long distance.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

I am a foodie. I make sure I research and explore all the famous eateries where I’m travelling. And singing and dancing ka toh mujhe bachpan se shauk hai.

