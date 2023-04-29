I like to engage in 'people-watching' at airports: Harsha Khandeparkar

Harsha Khandeparkar talks about her love for travel.

Harsha Khandeparkar the talented actress who was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, enjoys her solo travels. She has a liking for plane travel and we enjoyed every bit of her thought process.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Harsha talks about her passion for travel.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Plane. I find airports magical. I like “people watching” at the airports trying to guess their backstories. I love that I can get anywhere in a matter of hours. I love looking out of the window, being up in the clouds, feels so free. And of course, there’s the washroom.

Your most memorable travel was:

My most memorable travel was to Kashmir: it was snowing and it was surreal.

Your favorite travel buddy:

I don’t have a travel buddy yet, but would love to go on an all-girls trip with my girls.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Styled up definitely. It’s so exciting to shop and style different looks according to the place I’m travelling to.

Your top three traveling essentials:

Portable phone charger, comfortable shoes, sanitizer.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Beaches. I am a Goan. Born and raised in Goa. I’m a beach baby.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I love solo travelling. I’ve gone to many places in India and abroad alone and I absolutely love it. It’s so liberating. And peaceful.

Any road trip experience:

No, I haven’t travelled by road anywhere long distance.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

I am a foodie. I make sure I research and explore all the famous eateries where I’m travelling. And singing and dancing ka toh mujhe bachpan se shauk hai.