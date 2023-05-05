Dance every day to burn calories: Shonali Nagrani

Actress Shonali Nagrani the acclaimed actress and TV presenter loves to be fit and fine. She indulges in rigorous training and has a routine with respect to fitness that she follows.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shonali talks about her fitness choices.

Check them here.

Cheat Food:

Two butter croissants are equal to a smile. I can’t stop on this.

Favourite Exercise:

Walking 10000 steps every day. It’s therapeutic too. It gives me a clear mind too.

Fruit or juices:

I’m an OJ girl. A sucker for vegetable juices too. Beetroot for the glow.

Stairs or lift:

I want to say stairs since that’s what one should use more often. But lift any day.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

My morning starts with a gratitude prayer followed by a fifteen minutes silent meditation. Later, I journal while sipping on a cup of black coffee. This is followed by yoga.

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

Jumping jacks and steam engine squats.

Yoga Or Weights:

Yoga any day.

Your take on health supplements:

I take the mushroom extract with my coffee. Fish oil tablets, Spirulina and a probiotic are what I use.

Best way to burn calories:

A HIIT workout if you want to lose calories quicker. Otherwise, just dance every day. I am a big Zumba fan too.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Laugh a lot. Eat home food as much as possible and make an effort to understand nutrition.