Dance every day to burn calories: Shonali Nagrani

Actress Shonali Nagrani the acclaimed actress and TV presenter loves to be fit and fine. She indulges in rigorous training and has a routine with respect to fitness that she follows.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shonali talks about her fitness choices.
Check them here.
Cheat Food:
Two butter croissants are equal to a smile. I can’t stop on this.
Favourite Exercise:
Walking 10000 steps every day. It’s therapeutic too. It gives me a clear mind too.
Fruit or juices:
I’m an OJ girl. A sucker for vegetable juices too. Beetroot for the glow.
Stairs or lift:
I want to say stairs since that’s what one should use more often. But lift any day.
Your best morning routine will comprise of:
My morning starts with a gratitude prayer followed by a fifteen minutes silent meditation. Later, I journal while sipping on a cup of black coffee. This is followed by yoga.
Your favourite lockdown exercise:
Jumping jacks and steam engine squats.
Yoga Or Weights:
Yoga any day.
Your take on health supplements:
I take the mushroom extract with my coffee. Fish oil tablets, Spirulina and a probiotic are what I use.
Best way to burn calories:
A HIIT workout if you want to lose calories quicker. Otherwise, just dance every day. I am a big Zumba fan too.
One tip for everyday fitness:
Laugh a lot. Eat home food as much as possible and make an effort to understand nutrition.