Hills and beaches are always a perfect combination to travel: Abhishek Sharma

Actor Abhishek Sharma who is making his Punjabi movie debut as the lead with Udeekan Teriyaan is a travel freak by nature. Abhishek is presently seen in Colors’ Junooniyatt.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I travel a lot in cars but now I am bored of it. So I prefer a plane and a boat. I prefer the boat the most because I love water and I hardly get a chance to travel by boat. So it’s a nice experience.

Your most memorable travel was:

When I travelled to Mumbai for the first time and saw the beach. It was so positive and beautiful and I always look forward to visiting the beach.

Vacation spot you long to go:

Ladakh, Goa. There are many places I’d like to explore.

Your favorite travel buddy:

My friends are the perfect travel buddies as we’ve been on a lot of adventures and it’s a lot of fun to be with them.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual and comfy, that’s my style always

Your top three traveling essentials:

My wallet, my phone for a GPS, my watch.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

I’ll pick hills and beaches, they’re the perfect combo

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

With someone, travelling with a companion is always fun.

Any road trip experience:

A few years back, I travelled with my friends on a bike to Kasauli. It was one hell of an experience. I would love to do that again.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Dancing in front of a bonfire, with music playing and some delicious barbecue!! Wow!!, that’s just a perfect vacay.