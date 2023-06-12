Bella has a pure heart: Karan Vohra of Imlie fame

Karan Vohra who is presently seen playing the lead role of Atharva Rana in Star Plus’ Imlie is on a personal high. He along with his wife Bella Vohra are expecting twin babies later in June this month. The couple who got married in the year 2012, have a great understanding and base their relationship over the strong pillar of love and faith.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Karan Vohra talks about love and relationship and what he likes the most in Bella.

Read here.

If you had to use just one word to describe your partner, what would it be? Sexy, beautiful or elegant?

Elegant, this word covers beauty, character and mannerisms.

Given a chance, what would be the one thing you would change about your partner?

Frankly nothing. Who the hell am I to change anything? I love Bella the way she is!!

What is it that you like the most about your partner?

Bella has a pure heart. She does not hold grudges, not at all judgemental. She is a beautiful human being inside and out. This is what I love the most about her.

What was it about your partner that caught your attention when you met for the first time?

Her eyes. She has beautiful eyes.

Which song makes you think about your partner?

Perfect by Ed Sheeran

Who is more annoying between you two?

Me.

Who initiated the first kiss amongst you two?

It came naturally from both sides, is what I feel. Having said this, I think I was the one.

Candle Night Dinner or Stroll By The Beach?

Stroll by the beach.

What do you call your partner by – (Baby, Honey, Sweetie, Cutie)?

I call her Baby.

Who says sorry first?

Guys!! We say sorry first.

Who is most likely to forget something important?

Always Bella. I am the one who makes her remember the special dates and events.

The love song that signifies her or made for her:

There are a lot of songs. But when we started dating, there was this song – Meri Soni Meri Tamannah. Her nickname is Soni. I used to sing this for her in 2007. This song used to be my ringtone. It is her song.

One ‘happy in love’ success mantra?

Space, empathy and patience. Later comes trust, understanding etc.