Jennifer Lopez is my fashion inspiration: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame

Madalsa Sharma the talented performer is a style diva to the core. She engages in the best of trends when it comes to her styling and fashion sense. She is majestic in her looks and has an aura and grace in her styling that cannot be matched. Madalsa who plays the role of Kavya Shah in Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa, gets talking about her fashion secrets.

You can check it here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Comfort

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

My hair accessories

The style that makes you feel sexy:

Short floral dresses

Your fashion inspiration:

JLO that is Jennifer Lopez

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

A gorgeous red gown with a high slit on one side.

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Both, depending on what kind of a day it is.

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

Blue and white, Black and beige.

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

My hair bands. Can’t do without them.

Indian or western:

Both, as they both have their own charm.

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

My wedding dress.

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

Shorts and a comfy T-shirt along with all my usual go-to wear as I had started shooting during those days.

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

A beautiful swimwear inside teamed with a delicate lace kaftan or a sarong.

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:

I didn’t miss anything actually because when the lockdown began I started making many short fun video content for social media. So I used to dress up every day for it and then in a few months “Anupama” began.

Fashion advice to fans:

Wear an outfit that makes you feel confident as it’s not the outfit but the attitude to pull off any look is what makes you stand out.