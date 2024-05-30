Couple Goals: Palak Muchhal And Her Husband’s Mithoon Picture-Perfect Romantic Moments In Paris!

Palak Muchhal and Mithoon are two of the most fascinating music personalities in the Indian entertainment industry. The couple married on November 6, 2022, in a modest and small wedding ceremony. They constantly post their lovey-dovey moments on Instagram, and their admirers never stop fawning about them. Today, Indian singer Palak Muchhal uploaded a photo of herself and Mithoon creating a romantic moment near the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Palak Muchhal And Mithoon Sharma’s Together Moment In Paris-

Celebrity couple Palak Muchhal and Mithoon are now enjoying a vacation in Paris. The singer looked stunning in a floral-printed, puffed sleeves-layered maxi dress. She rounded off her look with curly open tresses; the actress flaunted her dazzling beauty in a pink matte lip and paired her look with a white and black heel. She accessories her outfit with earrings and a gold bracelet to compliment her look.

Mithoon looked handsome in a plain black formal shirt with rolled-up sleeves and paired with off-white pants. He finished off his look with a combed hairstyle and black sneakers. Love is in the air! In the Indian Singer’s Instagram post, the couple shared a stunning photograph of themselves. The couple can be seen posing next to the iconic Eiffel Tower in the photo. The photo is a testament to their love and the beauty of the city of love.

She captioned her Instagram post and wrote, “No “wonder of the world” can make me take my eyes off you…@mithoon11 #Paris #EiffelTower” with a red heart emoji.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.