Teej, the festival celebrating the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is a time for married women to indulge in traditional customs, including adorning their hands with intricate mehendi designs. This year, singer Palak Muchhal set the tone for Teej celebrations with her stunning floral mehendi, offering the perfect inspiration for anyone looking to embrace the festive spirit with style. Check out the photos below!

Palak Muchhal’s mehendi design blends traditional and modern elements. It features intricate floral patterns that gracefully extend from her fingertips to her wrist. The design incorporates blooming roses, delicate vines, and leaves, creating a mesmerizing visual that perfectly captures the essence of the festival.

By sharing photos, Palak Muchhal pens heartfelt wishes to everyone as she wrote, “Happy Saturi Teej” with a joint hands emoji.

Palak, known for her melodious voice, took to an Instagram post to share glimpses of herself as she appeared in a blush pink with gold work embroidery half-sleeve shirt, thigh-length kurta, flared Sharara paired with a sheer dupatta with a gold border, which is perfect festive look. The actress styles her look with curly open hair, minimal makeup with peach glossy lips, and accessories with gold earrings, a bracelet, and a cute bindi that complement her beauty perfectly.

This Teej takes a cue from Palak Muchhal and opts for a floral mehendi design that embodies the beauty and joy of the festival.

