Bengali actress Priyanka Bhattacharjee is one of the cutest and most adorable personalities in the Bengali regional entertainment industry. She’s done many successful projects in the regional Bengali industry and one of her most popular TV shows recently was ‘Aparajita Apu’. Check out this super candid conversation with the actress regarding her lifestyle and love choices.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Yes of course, I do.

How should your dream date look like?

A proper candle light dinner on top of the hill.

Your favourite romantic movie?

Jab We Met.

What is your dream date destination?

Phuket.

One thing that impresses you the most about a man/woman/other?

Humble attitude.

Favourite features in a man/woman/other that attracts you the most?

Eyes.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

“Suno uncle, ghar hai paisa hai gaari… ab do joro mein ladki bhejo ladki hui humari”.

Which actor/actress would you like to go on a date with?

Ian somerhalder.

What does love mean to you?

Love is like home to me.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Riteish Deshmukh and Genilia Dsouza.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Brain.