My dream date destination would be Eiffel Tower, Paris: Rajath Sain

Young actor Rajath Sain, who has previously acted in TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein and Shaadi Mubarak, is currently seen as Rupesh in TV show, ‘Umeed Ki Roshni Shravani’. The actor got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed his dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

A candlelight dinner and a hand-in-hand stroll on the beach.

Your favourite romantic movie?

Vivah and Namaste London

What is your dream date destination?

Paris, Eiffel Tower

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

I always thought happiness started with an ‘h,’ but mine starts with ‘u.’

What does love mean to you:

Love is an emotion that keeps people bonded and committed to one another.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Both.

