ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Love and Relationships

My dream date destination would be Eiffel Tower, Paris: Rajath Sain

Rajath Sain, is currently seen as Rupesh in TV show, 'Umeed Ki Roshni Shravani', got in a candid chat for our love and relationship segment and revealed his dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Jul,2023 16:58:11
My dream date destination would be Eiffel Tower, Paris: Rajath Sain 837398

Young actor Rajath Sain, who has previously acted in TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein and Shaadi Mubarak, is currently seen as Rupesh in TV show, ‘Umeed Ki Roshni Shravani’. The actor got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed his dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

A candlelight dinner and a hand-in-hand stroll on the beach.

Your favourite romantic movie?

Vivah and Namaste London

What is your dream date destination?

Paris, Eiffel Tower

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

I always thought happiness started with an ‘h,’ but mine starts with ‘u.’

What does love mean to you:

Love is an emotion that keeps people bonded and committed to one another.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Both.

Also Read: Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (17 – 22 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Also Read: Indian Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Angihotri delighted by the success of ‘Oppenheimer’ Filling Cinema Halls in Kashmir; excited for his science based film ‘The Vaccine War’ to Release in Kashmir!

Also Read: SRK unveils the villain of Jawan! Witness Vijay Sethupathi as the ‘Dealer of Death’ in Jawan’s New Poster, Brace Yourself for the Most Menacing Villain Ever!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag will be re-released on August 6th in selected theaters for hearing and speech-impaired people 837382
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag will be re-released on August 6th in selected theaters for hearing and speech-impaired people
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida orders Dua to work for Haider Designs? 837366
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida orders Dua to work for Haider Designs?
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh and Aradhna’s cute nok-jhok moment 837374
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh and Aradhna’s cute nok-jhok moment
'Kick' counts 9 years: When Salman Khan played the most loved Devil 837373
‘Kick’ counts 9 years: When Salman Khan played the most loved Devil
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi to find a big evidence against Vikrant 837371
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi to find big evidence against Vikrant
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi struggles to find shelter 837357
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi struggles to find shelter
Read Latest News