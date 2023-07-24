Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (17 - 22 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Anupama getting anxious as Malti Devi visited the Kapadia house after she refused to go to America. Later, Anupama gives a befitting answer when Malti Devi asks her to justify her decision. Malti Devi gets infuriated by Anupama’s decision and lashes out at her. Anupama shares her experience of meeting Maaya’s illusion. And Anupama’s family stands by her and tries to calm Malti Devi down. However, Malti Devi vows to seek revenge and executes her first plan against Anupama. The Shahs rebuke Dimple after they read her statement on Anupama and Malti Devi’s conflict. Anupama reads the news. However, she avoids listening to false news about Malti Devi and decides to apologize to her. Anupama visits Gurukul and apologizes to Malti Devi. She lands in a fix when Malti Devi puts forth a strange condition. On the other hand, Samar faces problems when the authorities seize the dance academy.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Akshara and the family getting thrilled and dancing together to celebrate her success. Soon, Akshara and Abhinav get disappointed after learning about Manjiri’s advice to Abhimanyu. Akshara yells at Abhimanyu and accuses Manjiri of trying to separate Abhir from her. However, he defends Manjiri and calls Akshara out for being insecure. The Birlas get worried as they learn that Abhir has caused an injury to Shivansh. When Parth tries to hit Abhir for the same, Abhimanyu stops him and warns him. On the other hand, Akshara rushes to Abhir’s school after receiving a complaint call from his principal. However, Akshara witnesses Abhir’s change in behaviour and gets enraged. Hence, she questions Abhimanyu and Manjiri about the same.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, saw Nidhi and Shaurya lying to everyone that Rajveer has stolen Karan’s money. However, Karan and Rakhi defend Rajveer in front of the police. Preeta rushes to the Luthra Mansion after she sees Nidhi slapping Rajveer and calling the police to get him arrested. Preeta meets Rajveer outside the Luthra Mansion. She struggles to get Rajveer out of the police vehicle. Rajveer asks the police inspector not to talk rudely to Preeta and requests Preeta to go home. Preeta is rushed to a hospital after her car accident. Srishti gets worried for Preeta and Rajveer after a bad omen and hence comes to Mumbai. Srishti arrives at Gurpreet’s house and learns about Preeta’s accident. She reaches the hospital to meet her. Rajveer calls Srishti and tells her that he is in jail. Srishti, accompanied by Mohit, storms into the Luthra mansion to confront Nidhi about her actions. Nidhi comes face to face with Srishti and gets shocked. Srishti gets furious at Nidhi for getting her son Rajveer arrested. Nidhi gets surprised to find that Rajveer is Srishti’s son. Srishti and Mohit come to the police station and request the police to leave Rajveer. However, an argument takes place, and soon the police arrest Mohit and Srishti.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms, saw all the Gokuldham men having soda together. Iyer gets angry with Jethalal for pulling his leg. Later, Iyer says he has good news for everyone. Later, Jethalal gets worried when he discovers Iyer’s good news is not what he was thinking about. Taarak and Jethalal ask Goli to go to Iyer’s house and find out about his good news. Jethalal is afraid of losing while everyone waits for Iyer to come and give the good news. Later, Champaklal learns about Jethalal and Iyer’s bet. Jethalal congratulates Babita on her new car. Everyone in Gokuldham society wishes they also had a car. Later, Iyer and Babita meet Bagha, Nattu Kaka, and Bawri to give them sweets.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, saw the Sandhu and Randhawa families struggling to handle Alia, who wants her mother back. Alia climbs a tree and sits there crying when Nehmat and Ekam persuade her to get down and have food. Amidst all this, the Sandhu and the Randhawa families request Ekam and Nehmat to get together and marry so that Alia can be happy with her parents. However, they don’t give a thought to it. Later, Ekam does not allow them to mourn the death of Harleen and Sartaj. Instead, the family gears up to celebrate the birthday of Harleen. However, at the birthday party, Alia gets to know about Harleen’s death. She locks herself up in a cupboard, and it takes a huge effort from Ekam and Nehmat to make the kid happy again. Later, Alia is happy with Ekam and Nehmat’s togetherness. The two take Alia out to have ice cream, where Alia introduces Ekam and Nehmat as her parents.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, saw Sahiba getting suspicious when the warden obstructed her from meeting Simran. Later, Angad pretends not to remember Sahiba’s birthday as he plans a surprise for her. Simran’s warden locks her up after she eavesdrops on Pratap’s conspiracy. Angad arranges a surprise for Sahiba, but she heads out to help Simran. Sahiba finds Simran in the orphanage and uses her help to expose the warden’s crimes. Later, Sahiba gets shocked to see the surprise planned for her by Angad. Jabjot and Akaal praise Sahiba’s generosity and allow Simran to stay in the mansion. Later, Angad and Sahiba engage in a humorous quarrel over his present. The Brar family throws a lavish birthday party for Sahiba. Later, Angad surprises her with a stunning diamond necklace as a gift.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.