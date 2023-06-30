My favourite romantic movie is DDLJ - Jyoti Saxena

Jyoti Saxena is an Indian actress who was last seen in a music video called Khoya Hun Mein. She is soon going to make her Bollywood debut, the official announcement of which will be happening soon. Read this article for better understanding of her choices when it comes to love

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Naah, I don’t believe in it.

What should your dream date look like?

My dream date should be a beach date.

Your favourite romantic movie?

Its DDLJ.

What is your dream date destination?

Greece.

One thing that impresses you the most about a man/woman/other?

Its mostly the smell and their way of treating people everyone around.

Favourite features in a man/woman/other that attracts you the most?

Their style of dressing and eyes.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

I don’t have any as such.

Which actor/actress would you like to go on a date with?

Shah Rukh Khan.

What does love mean to you?

For me, love is very personal and should be very pure and something that you should always relish for.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

For me, it’s Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan along with Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Beauty with brain.