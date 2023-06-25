My dream house is Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat - Jyoti Saxena

Jyoti Saxena is one of the most talented upcoming sensations that we have in the Indian entertainment industry at present. The actress has been putting her best foot forward to shine and be successful in the Hindi entertainment industry and well, we are hoping the best for her. She is an Indian actress who was last seen in a music video called Khoya Hun Mein. She is soon going to make her Bollywood debut, the official announcement of which will be happening soon. Well, here’s hoping that her debut works nicely for her. Read this article for better understanding of her home decor choices

What is your favourite corner in your house?

My bedroom corner which has an amazing balcony.

What should your dream house look like?

A house should have lots of photos of me and my family along with few vintage vibe decor attached to it.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

I would always prefer a perfect white and beige house.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat would be my dream house.

Who will be the first guest you call if you design your own house?

I would call my close friends and my family.

What should your window view be like?

Full of greenery, mountain view or something that brings in fresh air.

Wallpaper or paint?

Handmade paint or design.