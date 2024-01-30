HT City Celebrates 25 Years: A Milestone in Shaping Entertainment and Lifestyle Narratives

HT City, a popular destination for entertainment, fashion, food, wellness, and travel content, is celebrating 25 years of shaping the cultural landscape of young India. Since its establishment in 1999, HT City has been engaging readers with diverse content, including fashion, lifestyle, food, and more.

For 25 days ahead of the grand reveal on January 28, 2024, HT City leveraged A-list actors. And top lifestyle influencers to drop teaser videos with riveting hints on the 25-year celebration to pique interest among their followers.

HT City’s print editions will feature specially curated content around eight themes spread across eight weeks. The diverse topics covered will include food, fashion, entertainment, beauty/skincare, health wellness, travel, shopping, and Delhi. At the end of each week, there will be thematic events, and the celebration will culminate with a grand finale, where the who’s who of the entertainment industry will be in attendance.

Brands across the spectrum have an opportunity to weave their narratives across these events, amplified in print, social media, and digital media to enhance their presence & brand recall

To appreciate and reward our loyal readers, HT City will conduct themed contests every week. We will select 25 fortunate winners from these contests and invite them to a gala evening at the end of these 8 weeks. The event will feature celebrities and influencers, and will be held in-person.

Reflecting on this milestone, Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor (Entertainment & Lifestyle) at Hindustan Times, said, “Can’t believe we are 251 With a young, dynamic audience and being aligned with ever-changing trends, HT City has stayed right on top when it comes to producing world-dass entertainment and lifestyle content. We are proud of having led the game for the past twenty-five years and thanks to the unstinted support of millions of our followers, will continue to do so for the next twenty-five, and more.”

HT City boasts a distinctive follower base, allowing the brands to leverage the full impact of HT City and its associated influencers. “I am delighted to reflect on the enduring success of HT City, which has seamlessly woven itself into the pulse of urban India for a remarkable25 years across print and digital demonstrating its strong presence as a brand that transcends beyond platforms.” said Samudra Bhattacharya, CEO, Print Business Unit at

Hindustan Times.