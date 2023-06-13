Seychelles is my dream date destination: Satyamvada Singh

ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Jun,2023 15:26:17
Satyamvada Singh, who debuted in 2014 with Lapataganj, and entertained audiences in shows like Chidiya Ghar, Bhojpuri Ke Path-Shala, and Krishna Kanhaiya, got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed her dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

I am in love with my childhood sweetheart but I want to keep my relationship very private. Our dream date should be just like the Titanic movie. There should be a cruise, music, red roses, and good food but only two of us. It should be our private moment.

Your favourite romantic movie?

My favourite romantic movie is Jab We Met as I am exactly like Kareena.

What is your dream date destination?

Seychelles

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

Apki ankhon mein bahut gehrai hai.

What does love mean to you?

Love means the world to me, a pure and personal feeling that can’t be expressed in words. It’s something to be felt.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza. They are just too perfect and complement each other. And maintaining such an understanding bond in the industry is difficult.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

It has to be both. Beauty without a brain is nothing, and a brain without beauty, I can’t stay. As a beauty queen myself, I give importance to both things. Also, by beauty, I mean a person has to be beautiful inside out. Not only outer beauty.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

