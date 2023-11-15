My dream house must be like Mannat: Chand Jalne Laga actress Satyamvada Singh

Satyamvada Singh, who is known for her acting in shows like Chidiya Ghar, Lapataganj, Krishna Kanhaiya among others, is currently seen in Chand Jalne Laga. The actress is in love with her house, so she candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment. The actress revealed her favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My balcony. I love sitting there and having my chai in morning as it’s helps me to dream more big looking out to the ocean and huge buildings.

What should your dream house look like?

I know it’s a big thing to say but my dream house must be like Mannat. Giant house with a beautiful sea view and a fort by my side.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

Pink and blue basically pastels, I simply love them.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Haha, I think I already answered it Shah Rukh Sir’s Mannat. Hope you are listening sir

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

I won’t say guest but a very special person of my life whom I owe my life is my father, so that house would be just because of his blessings so would love to have him first after the house is fully complete.

What should your window view look like?

Sea view and sea link view (again where I am indicating you understand).

Which part of your house you don’t like?

It’s a difficult one as there is no part of my house which I don’t like because as I have to live there so I keep it very peaceful, vibrant and full of plants so I love all the parts of my house

Wallpaper or paint?

Both depends as per requirement but will go for both depending on the area of the house.