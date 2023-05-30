Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal fame Sangeeta Odwani reveals her dream date destination

Young and talented actress Sangeeta Odwani, who is known for featuring in television shows like Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal and Devi Adi Parashakti got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed her dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

It would be under the moon, just him and I.

Your favourite romantic movie?

My favourite romantic movies are Rockstar and Jannat

What is your dream date destination?

It can be any destination where I am surrounded by snowfall.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

Have we met before? It is cheesy but a good Patao line.

What does love mean to you?

Love means the world to me, but respect and trust are the main factors.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

I believe Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the perfect examples of couple goals in Bollywood because they simultaneously give importance to work and family life, which I also want to see in my future.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

It has to be both, as it compliments each other. Beauty and brain both are essential now a day, I am not being diplomatic it’s just what I want in life.

