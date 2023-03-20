The actress Urmila Kothare is well-known in the Marathi television and cinema industries. She is best recognized for performing in the Marathi films Duniyadari, Shubha Mangal Saavadhan, Ti Saddhya Kay Karte, Asambhav, Uun Paus, and Goshta Eka Lagnachi. On social media, the actress is currently making news, nevertheless. The diva has just launched a company despite being a successful actor.

Urmila announced this wonderful news in a special post on her Instagram account. The actress posted the newest Shark Tank India 2 trailer and said, “That’s my Daughter in Shark Tank India selling Doggie ice creams, Darshan Kaur Khalsa. Such a proud time for us all. Everyone who loves pets should treat their most cherished child to Waggy Zone dog ice cream. They will adore it. Businesswoman Darshan Kaur Khalsa introduces Waggy Zone, an ice cream shop for dogs, to the sharks in this advertisement. Urmila was grateful to her business friend for sharing the video.

Sources claim that Urmila and this company have a unique relationship. Although Urmila’s acquaintance owns Waggy Zone, it is also said that she is involved in this enterprise. Urmila hasn’t yet released any formal information, though.

Through social media, Urmila constantly advertises the Waggy Zone business. She enjoys having pets. Urmila thus consistently encourages her friend by demonstrating interest in her company.

