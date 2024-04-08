Lifestyle | Fashion

Today's Marathi actresses are top beauties in the entertainment industry. The divas look stunning in their Paithani sarees, offering true traditional glamour. Check out their looks.

The saree is an evergreen drape. Whatever the hue or pattern, its allure grows, and the ladies fall in love. Though there are Western saree types, we have a special fondness for traditional classic drapes, which we treasure, exactly like the Paithani saree. Go to Sonalee Kulkarni to Prajakta Mali’s ideas for Gudi padwa to glam up and exude traditional charm.

Sonalee Kulkarni To Prajakta Kohli’s Paithani Saree Looks-

Sonalee Kulkarni In Orange Paithani Saree

Sonalee is dressed in a stunning orange paithani saree with a mesmerizing bright pink, munias, peacocks border, and gold, embracing traditional Marathi culture. She completes her ensemble with a matching sleeveless blouse. However, what catches our eye is her sense of style, which includes the white beads and golden necklace, gold jhumkas, bangles, and, most significantly, Nath, resulting in a spectacular moment. She completes her look with thick eyeliner, pink matte lipstick, and a moon-shaped bindi.

Prajakta Kohli In Pink Paithani Saree

Enjoy the elegance of a Paithani saree like Prajakta Mali in this photo. The actress appeared in a stunning classic pink Paithani saree with a gold border and intricate detailing. She wears a dark purple blouse to contrast her look. The stunning long layered necklace, earrings, bangles, and nath reveal her appearance. At the same time, the red gajra and bindi radiated grace to her overall look.

Priya Bapat In Yellow Paithani Saree

She is showcasing her classic example of ethnicity in the look of Priya Bapat as she appeared in a yellow Pathani saree. The outfit consists of a rich yellow-hue gold saree with a violet and gold border and a violet blouse, adding a pop color to her saree look. The diva fashioned her look with a tight classic white gajra bun and completed her look with gold earrings, bangles, nath, and a black bindi paired with flats, captivating all with her elegance.

Manasi Naik In Khaki Paithani Saree

The diva exudes ethereal elegance in a timeless beige Paithani saree, showcasing the epitome of Maharashtrian elegance with her unique flair. She wore khaki-colored, gold buttas threadwork embellishments with orange and gold border peacocks on the pallu, paired with a matching blouse, which added a touch of elegance. She chose a radiant look with heavy makeup, bold eyes, and matte lips and paired it with a gajra bun and gold Kundan necklace, earrings, bangles, a bath, and bangles to enhance her overpowering ensemble.

Saie Tamhankar In Blue Paithani Saree

Saie exudes pure beauty in her traditional Paithani saree. The actress wore a stunning blue saree with a blend of hues. The slant check print with the gold and purple border is appealing. She complements her appearance by wearing the saree with a sleeveless bluish purple blouse. She dresses up her basic style with a gold necklace set, nath, gajra bun, and bindi.

Sayali Sanjeev In Pink Paithani Saree

Sayali looked stunning as she opted to keep up with her traditional origins. The diva looked royal in a pink with red and gold border with peacock and flower pallu printed paithani saree, which she paired with a green sleeveless blouse. She wore gold statement earrings and kept her hair in a neat bun with purple-pink flowers tucked in. She wore gold rings, a white pearl bath, and a black bindi to complement her traditional look.

Tejashri Pradhan In Carrot Pink Paithani Saree

Tejashri graces the occasion with her carrot pink silk fabric, with gold and green and multi-colored floral thread work bordering the paithani saree. The diva contrasted her look with a blue and gold sequin work embroidered blouse, which added an extra layer of elegance. Her hair is fashioned in a sleek bun and adorned with a traditional look with small white florals. She chooses traditional Maharashtrian jewelry, gold necklaces, earrings, a ring, and bangles, which enhance her overall beauty.

Amruta Khanvilkar In Blue Paithani Saree

Amruta Khanvilkar exudes elegance and charm in her traditional outfit. The actress looked stunning in a navy blue saree with subtle gold patterns and an eye-catching gold border. She seamlessly combines modern-day style and traditional fit by pairing it with a red and gold floral threadwork blouse. Her choker necklace, earrings, and bangles add to her overall look. Her gajra bun and bindi make her seem gorgeous.

Mayuri Deshmukh In Orange Paithani Saree

Mayuri Deshmukh looks stunning in an orange floral Paithani saree for the event. The orange Paithani saree drapes beautifully, with delicate flower designs woven into the rich silk fabric, representing Maharashtrian tradition with each fold. Her vibrant green blouse gives a contrasting element to her look. Her hair is fashioned in a typical low ponytail for makeup, peach eyeshadow, and creamy lips, and she completes her outfit with a gold maang tikka and green bangles.

Rupali Bhosle In Pink Paithani Saree

Rupali Bhosle displays timeless beauty in a pink Paithani saree, winning hearts with her elegant charm and classic attractiveness. The pink Paithani saree drapes luxuriously over Rupali’s body, its silky texture and beautiful golden zari embroidery exemplifying Maharashtrian craftsmanship. Her hair is styled in a traditional bun, including a gajra. She opts for a modest yet radiant appearance, bright skin, and peach glossy lips. She accessories with mangalsutra, gold earrings, bangles, and rings, giving a touch of grace to her style.

Urmila Kothare In Yellow Paithani

Urmila Kothare exudes pure elegance and grace in a magnificent yellow Paithani saree, evoking the soul of Maharashtrian tradition with her exquisite clothing. Urmila is dressed in a yellow Paithani saree with sumptuous silk, a golden and brown border with gold and peacock threadwork, and a contrasting multi-colored blouse. She goes for a delicate, luminous look featuring glowing skin, kajal kohl, and peach glossy lips. Her hair is fashioned in a side-parted curly appearance, and she accessorizes her clothing with a silver necklace, earrings, a kada, and a bindi, providing a touch of elegance and grace.

Sonali Kulkarni In White Paithani Saree

On the other hand, Sonali Kulkarni stole our hearts with her ivory Paithani saree. The ensemble has an ivory base with pink and gold borders, a floral patterned pallu, and a pink blouse that completes the look with simple grace. She opted for a loose bun with a few strands of hair. Her ensemble is finished with a gorgeous gold choker, earrings, a fingering bracelet, and a ring. The white jagra and bindi also look beautiful.

Mrunmayee Deshpande In Yellow and Purple Paithani Saree

Mrunmayee Deshpande wore a yellow and purple paithani saree for the festive season, paired it with a contrast purple and copper brocade blouse, and paired it with a beautiful design gold necklace, earrings, and gold and yellow bangles. She also wore gajra in her bun hairstyle and nailed the outfit perfectly.

Rinku Rajguru In Carrot Paithani Saree

Rinku, the lovely actress, wore stunning traditional attire. The actress once wore a beautiful carrot-colored saree with a magnificent purple and gold border. She wore the saree with stunning ethnic jewelry. She sported a white and gold choker, gold chain, ear studs, a black wristwatch, and a bangle. Her hair fashioned back into a tight bun with white gajra. Her makeup was also great, with a bold brown lip color. She looked gorgeous in a traditional look.

Mitali Mayekar In Paithani Saree

Mitali recently exudes elegance in a stunning purple and silver saree with a contrasting yellow sleeveless plain blouse; her appearance in the photo is adorable. She chose a tight bun for her hair, dewy makeup with nude glossy lips, and silver necklaces, earrings, and rings to accessorize her attire; her exceptional attractiveness adds to the overall look!

Which paithani saree will you pick for this gudi padwa? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.