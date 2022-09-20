Princess of Wales Kate Middleton paid a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, breathed her last on September 8. She was 96. Kate Middleton, who has been in mourning since the passing away of the Queen, has been wearing only black outfits as per the Royal Family’s tradition.

As per reports in Indian Express, for the Queen’s funeral procession on 14 September, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales paid tribute to the late monarch by wearing Her Majesty’s Diamond and Pearl Leaf Brooch, which features three large pearls at the centre of a diamond pavé leaf.

Queen Elizabeth II is only thought to have worn the design once, to a Seoul concert on her 73rd birthday. It caught the attention of royal-style followers again in 2017, though, when the Duchess of Cambridge borrowed it for an appearance in Ypres, Belgium, to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele.

Check below!