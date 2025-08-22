Lacto Calamine Reinforces Oil-Control Confidence with Rap Anthem

Piramal Pharma Limited’s India Consumer Healthcare has unveiled a bold new digital campaign for its flagship skincare brand, Lacto Calamine, with a high-energy rap video featuring the rapper Agsy, that brings the brand’s oil-control promise to life.

Lacto Calamine is reinventing its skincare portfolio to connect with the new generation of consumers who seek authenticity, efficacy, and a sense of identity in the brands they choose. By blending trusted science with contemporary storytelling formats like rap, legacy brand Lacto Calamine is building an emotional bridge with Gen Z and millennials.

The rap, catchy, confident, and unapologetically youthful features the hook – You call it Lacto, I call it mine”, positioning Lacto Calamine Facewash as an expert Facewash for oily skin. With sharp lyrics and dynamic visuals, the video captures the brand’s message in a format that resonates strongly with today’s digital-first audience.

The campaign builds on Lacto Calamine’s heritage as a trusted skincare brand, offering a wide range of solutions from lotion to sunscreens, wipes, face washes and more designed for consumers who want skin that stays fresh, matte, and worry-free.

Launched on Instagram and other digital platforms, the rap video is part of Lacto Calamine’s ongoing strategy to expand its reach among Gen Z and millennial audiences, while staying rooted in its promise of efficacy and trust.

Lacto Calamine® has long been a trusted name in skincare, recognized for its expertise for consumers with oily skin. Valued for its efficacious products, it is widely used and recommended by consumers to address a variety of skincare concerns, from oily skin and acne to patchy skin, blackheads & dark spots.