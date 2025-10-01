Sai Pallavi Shows Off Her New Tattoo In Her Holiday Photos — See Pics

Sai Pallavi is a beloved actress of South cinema. She has again captured the internet’s attention, but not because of her exclusive photos, but her brand-new tattoo. The actress is known for her simplicity, and her personality always wins hearts. Her sister Pooja Kannan recently dropped new photos on her Instagram, sharing a glimpse from her vacation with her close ones, where the actress’s new tattoo can be seen clearly.

Pooja posted a bunch of photos from the Spring, sharing the beautiful moments spent with her family, including Sai Pallavi. In one of the photos, Sai and Pooja pose together, flaunting their tattoos. Both Sai and Pooja got similar tattoos. The tattoo shows a glimpse of two girls holding each other’s hands, which probably highlights the bond Sai and Pooja share with each other. Along with that, Sai has a moon on her muscles, while Pooja has a sun on her muscles.

Check post-

There were several photos of Pooja and Sai together, which showcase their true bond with each other. Every picture tells a different story, while their simple style and big smiles serve goals for vacation.

Work Front

Sai Pallavi last appeared in the 2024 Tamil-language film Amaran, which was released on October 31, 2024. Later, she appeared in Thandel alongside Naga Chaitanya, which was released in February 2025. Also, the actress is set to star in the upcoming Hindi film Ek Din, which will hit the theaters on November 7, 2025.