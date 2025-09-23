The Doers Company Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Partnerships in India

The Doers Company, an ecosystem enabler for technology and innovation and organiser of the global Doers Summit events, has taken a significant step in strengthening its presence in Asia with two landmark partnerships in India.

During his recent visit to Mumbai, Dusan Duffek, Co-Founder and Board Member of The Doers Company, formalised collaborations with two influential organisations:

● India Business Group (IBG), represented by Vikash Mittersain, Founder & President of IBG and Chairman of Nazara Technologies, India’s largest gaming company.

● Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell), IIT Bombay, Asia’s largest student-led entrepreneurship organisation, part of India’s most prestigious technology university.

Both Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed in the presence of Demetris Skourides, Chief Scientist of the Republic of Cyprus for Research, Innovation, Technology, who also joined high-level meetings with leading technology companies and investment funds in Mumbai.

Unlocking New Opportunities in Gaming, AI, and Startups

The MoU with the India Business Group will pave the way for collaboration in gaming, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies. Joint initiatives will focus on startup incubation, research and development, cross-border investment opportunities, and strengthening global connections.

With E-Cell, IIT Bombay, and The Doers Company will support the prestigious Eureka! accelerator and competition, as well as E-Summit, the university’s flagship entrepreneurship conference. These partnerships will create opportunities for startups, founders, and innovators to connect with a global ecosystem.

Building a Global Community of Doers

“These partnerships are more than formal agreements; they are bridges connecting some of the most dynamic startup ecosystems in the world,” said Dusan Duffek. “We are committed to building a truly global community for founders, investors, and operators who are shaping the future.”

The trip to Mumbai also reinforced The Doers Company’s growing network: several of the leaders and organisations met have already confirmed their participation in the upcoming Doers Summits in Dubai and across Europe next year.