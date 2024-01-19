Morning Walk, Sightseeing & Rich Food: Inside Ahsaas Channa’s Mahabaleshwar Trip

The OTT star Ahsaas Channa is a travel lover. The actress enjoys exploring the beauty of the world. And after a long time, the Kota Factory took a much-needed break from work life and planned a fun-filled trip with her close friends. Taking to her Instagram handle, now the diva shared a glimpse of her best trip with her friends.

In the shared video, Ahsaas can be seen enjoying herself the most. The actress shows her real self, and we love her every glimpse. From walking in the greenery in the cold, treating herself to hot coffee, sightseeing, taking selfies and exploring the beautiful places, being crazy & candid to enjoying dancing and yummy dinner, the visuals of this Mahableshwar trip look nothing short of a dream that Ahsaas Channa is living.

With the expressions and quirkiness of the actress, it is clear that Ahsaas had a great time. Indeed, this was a much-needed break with friends. Deep down, many of us want such a trip with our loved ones. With this glimpse of Mahableshwar’s trip, the Hotel Daze actress made us want such a trip.

While sharing this video, Ahsaas, in her caption, wrote, “Took a getaway trip to Mahabaleshwar with friends. Much much needed break with my favourite people and it just got better because of the view, vibe, staff, amazing food and lovely view from the villa. If you happen to take a trip to Mahabaleshwar, make sure you stay here and make your trip super comfortable and beautiful.”

