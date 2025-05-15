Triple Threat: Rasha Thadani, Ahsaas Channa, and Sonam Kapoor Serve Unforgettable Style Moments

When it comes to red carpet moments, street style, and everything in between, Rasha Thadani, Ahsaas Channa, and Sonam Kapoor prove time and time again that they know how to make heads turn with their daring yet refined fashion choices.

Rasha Thadani was effortlessly chic in a white crop top layered with a denim jacket, a perfect blend of casual, cool, and on-trend styling. Her look was even more captivating in a black-and-white picture, where the outfit’s simplicity stood out in high contrast. Her hair, kept open and side-parted, added to the nonchalant vibe. The smoky eyes with a winged touch were the finishing touch, giving her look a bold, edgy twist that spoke volumes of her fearless fashion sensibility.

Ahsaas Channa took a more daring route with her white mini dress, which featured one sleeveless side and the other with a revealing cut-out that added an element of sensuality. The dress was complemented perfectly by striking red heels, making a chic contrast against the soft white fabric. Clipped at the front with the rest left loose, her hair offered a playful yet sophisticated look. The maroon eye makeup with black liner gave her eyes depth, while glossy lips completed the sultry, modern vibe. The multicolored hanging earrings added a bohemian flair, making the look even more eye-catching.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor turned heads in a stunning long white dress with silver stud detailing that elevated the minimalist aesthetic. The dress’s clean lines were beautifully enhanced by a matching studded jacket, adding layers of sophistication to her overall look. Sonam Kapoor’s middle-parted bun, paired with a delicate hair clip, kept the vibe sleek and refined. Silver-studded earrings were the perfect final touch, enhancing the overall elegance and timelessness of the ensemble.

These three style icons — Rasha Thadani, Ahsaas Channa, and Sonam Kapoor — each brought their unique flair to the fashion world. From effortlessly chic to boldly daring, their looks embody modern elegance with a twist, proving that style truly knows no bounds.