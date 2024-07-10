Actor Ranojoy Bishnu Escapes Cybercrime Trap, Warns Fans to be Vigilant

Ranojoy Bishnu, a popular actor known for his role in the Guddi serial, recently fell prey to a new type of cybercrime. The actor shared his experience on Instagram, warning fans to be vigilant and cautious of online frauds. In a video posted on his Instagram, Ranjoy revealed that he received a call from a courier company in Mumbai claiming they had a parcel for him. The call was then transferred to a person claiming to be from the Mumbai Police, who tried to scare him into downloading an app.

Ranojoy, however, was able to detect the scam and did not fall for it, demonstrating his resilience in the face of cybercrime. He warned his fans to be careful and not to give out their OTP or click on unknown links. He also advised them not to download any apps during a call, which could be a trap. The actor emphasized that it’s essential to be aware of such scams and take necessary precautions to avoid falling victim to them.

Ranjoy’s experience serves as a reminder that cybercrime can happen to anyone, and it’s crucial to be vigilant and take steps to protect ourselves. The actor’s proactive warning, coming at a time when online frauds are on the rise, is a valuable contribution to the fight against cybercrime. Ranjoy’s fans appreciated his warning and praised him for being proactive in spreading awareness about cybercrime.

In other news, Ranjoy recently worked with his Guddi serial co-star Shyamoupti on a music video shot in Ladakh. The hit pair is returning to the screen, and their fans eagerly await to see them together.