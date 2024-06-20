Adah Sharma Gives ‘Angelic Vibes’ In White Corset Gown, Checkout Photos!

Adah Sharma is a talented actress known for her work in Bollywood movies. She is basking in the glory of her recent movie, Bastar: The Naxal Story. With a strong presence on social media platforms like Instagram, Adah Sharma regularly connects with her fans, sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life and fashion looks. Recently, Adah posted a picture of herself in a royal western look. Check out the photos below!

Adah Sharma’s White Corset Gown Look-

Taking to her Instagram post, for the photo shoot, Adah Sharma graces her look in a white strappy, deep V-neckline, corset midriff knot-tied, flared long floor-length gown that adds a jaw-dropping touch. At the same time, the ruffles and pleated hemline of the ensemble create a masterpiece that gives a royal touch to her outfit.

Adah Sharma’s Hairstyle And Accessories-

Adah pairs up her look with sleek middle-parted curly open tresses to add an extra dose of sophistication. At the same time, the minimal makeup with matte lips complements her appearance. The statement white hair accessory gives her classy vibes. Adah adds some spice to her trendy look with her beige and white sandals, which perfectly match her look. In the photos, Adah flaunts her stunning beauty as she flaunts her gorgeous smile for the photoshoot.

On the work front, Adah Sharma will next appear in the movie Question Mark Telugu.

